I embrace stories that reflect my beliefs: Runa Khan

Runa Khan's journey into the world of cinema has been nothing short of inspiring. Winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Haldaa", directed by Tauquir Ahmed, was a momentous start that marked her as an actress with a unique touch. Since then, Runa's passion and dedication have continued to captivate audiences and critics alike, making her a beloved figure in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Today, Runa stands at an exciting juncture in her career, eagerly awaiting the release of multiple new films and preparing to embark on a fresh project set to start filming this month.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, she shared insights into her philosophy as an actor. "I want to embrace stories and roles that align with my beliefs. I am drawn to characters that capture life with honesty and simplicity."

Among her most memorable roles are Jui in "Haldaa", Maimuna in "Chitkini", Rozy in "Kalo Megher Bhela". Each of these roles, she noted, has brought her closer to understanding the resilience and beauty of the human spirit—qualities she strives to bring to life in her work.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"Haldaa" was a transformative project for Runa. When Tauquir Ahmed introduced her to the storyline and the character of Jui, she felt an instant connection. Recalling her experience, she spoke warmly of Tauquir's dedication to detail, especially in helping her master the Chattogram dialect, which was essential to Jui's authenticity. Runa embraced intense preparation, meticulously rehearsing her lines to capture the rhythm and tone of the regional dialogue.

"Directors are true artistes," she reflected, "and I see myself as a director's artiste, bringing their vision to life on screen." For Runa, Jui remains a character she holds dear—a role that will stay with her throughout her career.

In "Chitkini", Runa took on the challenging role of Maimuna, a stone labourer and single mother whose life represents the resilience of rural women. Filmed in Panchagarh under the direction of Sajedul Awwal, Runa felt both challenged and enriched by her time on set, working with emerging talents and immersing herself in Maimuna's story.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In another notable project, "Shapludu", directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul, she took on a brief yet impactful role as a female drug trafficker. "Though my screen time was limited to just five minutes, the character resonated with audiences, leaving an impression that continues to be a topic of conversation. The warm reception and appreciation I received for the performance was a delightful surprise," shared the artiste.

Growing up in a small town, Runa was exposed to a wide range of life experiences, which deeply influenced her craft. "Theatre became my training ground, giving me insights and skills that shaped my approach to acting. I always consider the social context each character represents, as this is key to portraying them authentically," revealed Runa.

She has also been excited about her role in "Bok: The Soul of Nature", directed by Masud Pathik, which is set to be released soon. Drawing inspiration from the poetry of Jibanananda Das, "Bok" allowed her to explore a new character in a unique setting. "In 'Bok', I embody Sobita, a character that unveils a different facet of my artistry, enriching my journey as an actress," Runa shared.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

She continued, "With each film, I have received respect, love, and praise. Slowly, step by step, this is how I want to see myself in cinema—connected with meaningful films and dedicated to art."

Her performances in films like "Gohin Baluchor", where she played Shamima, and "Kalo Megher Bhela", where she portrayed Rozy, the mother of Dukhu, have earned her immense respect and love from both critics and fans. Runa feels honoured by the praise she received from poet Nirmalendu Goon, the writer of "Kalo Megher Bhela", which was directed by his daughter, Mrittika Goon. "Having Nirmalendu da praise my performance was a great achievement for me," she recalled.

In "Ekti Na Bola Golpo", directed by Pankaj Palit, Runa brought the character of Maimuna to life, displaying her remarkable ability to adapt to roles that are different in nature, while similar in name. "I received much love for my role in the film 'Ekti Na Bola Golpo', where I played the character Maimuna. Interestingly, I also portrayed a character named Maimuna in 'Chitkini'," she candidly said.

The actress is gearing up to begin shooting this month for a new film, titled "Leelamonhon", directed by Zahid Hossain. The actress concluded by saying, "I hope to bring another fresh side of myself to the screen this time."