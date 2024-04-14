Runa Khan’s film to premiere at New York’s Suchitra Sen Int’l Film Fest

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Bangladeshi film "Neel Padma" (The Blue Lotus) is all set to have its grand world premiere at the prestigious Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival 2024 in the USA. 

"Neelpadma" is based on the lives of sex workers in red-light districts of Rajbari's Daulatdia. Acclaimed actress Runa Khan plays the character of the central protagonist of the film. 

To make the film closer to life and reality, the director, Towfique Elahi, spent two years in these areas to research the content, characters, social stigma and rights of sex workers in his film. Apart from directing the film, Towfique has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. 

Rokeya Prachy, Shahed Ali, Sujat Shimul, amongst others, have also acted in it.

This film has been selected for screening at the prestigious festival after competing with hundreds of Bengali films from Kolkata and Bangladesh.

The festival will be taking place across April 20-21 this year at Jamaica Performing Arts Center of New York's Queens.

