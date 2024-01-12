It's all about the love I receive: Runa Khan

Renowned actress Runa Khan, celebrated for her stellar performances in films such as "Halda" and "Chhitkini", is gearing up for her upcoming project, the "Shornomanob" sequel, a production that has been in the making for several years.

Directed by Tauquir Ahmed, "Halda" brought Runa Khan the prestigious National Film Award, showcasing her exceptional talent. The Meril Prothom Alo Award for "Chhitkini" and the love garnered by "Gohin Baluchor" further solidify her position in the hearts of audiences.

Beyond her contributions to the film industry, Runa Khan is a recognised model and a skilled stage actor within the civic theatre community. As yesterday (January 11) marked the artiste's birthday, Runa Khan took a break from the hustle of shooting, choosing to spend quality time with her family.

"This day is about the love and importance I receive from a few special people – my family members, including everyone in my mother's family. There are also a few friends on this list," Runa Khan shared, emphasising the significance of her loved ones on this special occasion.

Her husband, the first to convey birthday wishes, penned heartfelt words for Runa Khan on social media. Reflecting on this, she expresses, "Every year, I eagerly await like a migratory bird. Waiting to know what the people at home have written. After reading, it creates a different feeling. This time as well, it has happened."

The highlight of Runa Khan's birthday was the touching words from her 13-year-old daughter. The young girl expressed, "Mom, you are the nicest person in my life. A normal person. Mom, you are a strong person. Stay like this throughout your life." Touched by her daughter's sentiments, Runa said, "These words from my daughter have overwhelmed me. The best gift I have received in my 40 years of life."

Despite the birthday celebrations, Runa Khan is all set for her upcoming project under the direction of Sanjoy Samadder, "Shornomanob". She will be starring opposite Mosharrof Karim in this drama.

Speaking about her co-star Mosharrof Karim, Runa Khan praised his acting skills, stating, "Mosharrof bhai is such an actor; when he acts in front of the camera, I don't have to do much as a co-actor. His acting skills are outstanding. Acting with him and giving reactions during the performance makes it happen."

Describing herself, Runa Khan affirmed, "Personally, I am a very positive person. I prefer to think in an optimistic way." Looking ahead, Runa Khan dreams of continuing to contribute to the industry with good work, building on the success she has achieved, especially after winning the National Film Award.