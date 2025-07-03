TV & Film
‘Rongbazar’ to release this Durga Puja, starring Tanzika, Moushumi, Peya

Photos: Collected

Based on the true story of a 400-year-old brothel being demolished overnight, the long-awaited film "Rongbazar" is finally set for theatrical release during this year's Durga Puja. Directed by Rashid Polash, the film sheds light on one of the country's most complex and sensitive social realities.

Scripted and written by Golam Rabbani, "Rongbazar" features an ensemble cast including Shampa Reza, Tanzika Amin, Naznin Hasan Chumki, Jannatul Peya, Moushumi Hamid, Lutfor Rahman George, and Mithu, among others.

Speaking to the media, director Rashid Polash shared, "We shot extensively in Daulatdia, one of the largest brothels in the country. All the actors stayed there throughout the shoot. Before arriving, many of them were anxious, unsure of what to expect or how they would be received."

He further added, "Surprisingly, they blended in very quickly. The women living there took great care of the cast members—arranging meals and extending generous support. Their warmth and cooperation were truly remarkable."

Produced by Live Technologies, the story of "Rongbazar" was penned by Tamjid Atul. Although completed two years ago, the film is now set to hit theatres.

RongbazarDurga pujaRashid PolashGolam RabbaniTanzika AminMoushumi HamidJannatul Peya
