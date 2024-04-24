I shot for three days at Daulatdia: Mousumi Hamid

Mousumi Hamid, a familiar face in the world of television, has amassed success with her roles in several acclaimed films and appearances in web-films. Additionally, more enticing films featuring this talented actress are eagerly awaiting release.

She last wrapped up filming a Rashid Polash directorial film titled, "Rongbazar". Mousumi Hamid shared with The Daily Star that the story of the movie revolves around Tanbazar in Narayanganj — a brothel complex with 2,000 rooms.

"It portrays the real-life occurrences during the eviction of Tanbazar, where there was a queen. Alongside her was a girl who served as her assistant and bravely protested against the eviction, despite facing beatings, aiming to prevent the displacement of the girls from Tanbazar," Mousumi mentioned confirming that she portrays the role of the courageous assistant in the film.

To film the "Rongbazar" movie, the actress had to visit Daulatdia Potita Polli. Additionally, shooting took place in various locations across Dhaka. Mousumi mentioned, "I spent three days shooting in Daulatdia Potita Polli. The girls there had watched many of my dramas and spoke about their thoughts with me when I arrived for the shoot."

On opening up about her experience of filming there, she said, "I saw the life of the girls there very closely, they live a hard life. I deeply sympathise with their situations. The girls of Daulatdia accepted me very dearly."

In reference to portraying the role of one of the girls of Tanbazar, the former Lux Channel i star expressed, "It's a highly challenging role. I aspire to undertake more roles like this, where I get the opportunity to demonstrate my acting skills."

She further remarked, "I invested a significant amount of thought into the making of the 'Rongbazar' movie. I conducted extensive research to understand the events surrounding Tanbazar during that period. Once I had a thorough understanding, I proceeded with the shooting."

In addition to "Rongbazar", she has also worked on another movie titled "Noya Manush", directed by Sohel Rana Boyati. Filming of it took place in the Char of Noakhali District last year.

Mousumi Hamid mentioned that the storyline of "Noya Manush" revolves around the life of the people living in Char, "Once again, audiences can expect to see me portraying a vastly different character in a distinct appearance too."

Habibul Islam Habib has produced a movie adaptation of Selina Hossain's novel "Japito Jibon" and Mousumi also stars in this government-funded film.

Besides her film projects, the popular TV star recently filmed for a promotional series called "Loveroad". Reflecting on the experience, she mentioned, "I filmed in extreme heat conditions. It was very challenging, but I managed to pull it off."

Just a few months ago, Mousumi embarked on a new chapter in her personal life by starting a family with her husband, Abu Sayeed Rana. The couple first crossed paths while collaborating on a project with director Golam Sohrab Dodul. Their bond deepened during the filming of the web-series "Guti", eventually leading to their marriage.

Regarding her family life, the actress shared, "It's going really well. I'm very happy with my husband. I appreciate everyone's love and blessings. I've come to understand that happiness doesn't require much. It takes mutual love to be happy, and we are truly happy together."