Mousumi Hamid shares wedding photos

On a joyous note, actress Mousumi Hamid tied the knot with Abu Sayeed Rana today. The actress shared with The Daily Star that they exchanged vows this afternoon.

The actress said, "I first crossed paths with Abu Syed Rana while collaborating on a project directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul. Over time, our love blossomed while working on the 'Guti' series. With the approval of both our families, we sealed our commitment in marriage today."

Mousumi's husband, Abu Syed Rana, is actively involved in the entertainment industry. He penned the screenplay for the drama "Rupkotha Noi" and the web series "Guti", both of which feature Mousumi Hamid as an actress. In addition to his writing role, Rana is also engaged in production within the industry.

The actress achieved the runner-up position in Lux Channel i Superstar in 2010. Her notable acting roles include "Love Rectangle" and "Radio Chocolate".

She has also made significant contributions to movies such as "Blackmail" directed by Anonno Mamun, "Mental" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni, and "1971 Shei Shob Din" directed by Hridi Huq.

Additionally, audiences can anticipate the release of her upcoming films, "Naya Manush" and "Japito Jibon".