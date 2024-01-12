TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:34 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mousumi Hamid shares wedding photos

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:34 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 08:45 PM
Mousumi Hamid shares wedding photos
Photos: Mousumi Hamid's official Facebook page

On a joyous note, actress Mousumi Hamid tied the knot with Abu Sayeed Rana today. The actress shared with The Daily Star that they exchanged vows this afternoon.

The actress said, "I first crossed paths with Abu Syed Rana while collaborating on a project directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul. Over time, our love blossomed while working on the 'Guti' series. With the approval of both our families, we sealed our commitment in marriage today."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mousumi's husband, Abu Syed Rana, is actively involved in the entertainment industry. He penned the screenplay for the drama "Rupkotha Noi" and the web series "Guti", both of which feature Mousumi Hamid as an actress. In addition to his writing role, Rana is also engaged in production within the industry.

The actress achieved the runner-up position in Lux Channel i Superstar in 2010. Her notable acting roles include "Love Rectangle" and "Radio Chocolate". 

Mousumi Hamid radiant in ‘Gaye Holud’ pictures, will tie the knot soon
Read more

Mousumi Hamid radiant in ‘Gaye Holud’ pictures, will tie the knot soon

She has also made significant contributions to movies such as "Blackmail" directed by Anonno Mamun, "Mental" directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni, and "1971 Shei Shob Din" directed by Hridi Huq. 

Additionally, audiences can anticipate the release of her upcoming films, "Naya Manush" and "Japito Jibon".

 

Related topic:
Mousumi HamidMousumi Hamid marriesAbu Syed Rana
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

12 years of Mousumi Hamid

12 years of Mousumi Hamid

‘Acting is my comfort, be it in any medium'

Mousumi Hamid Signs two new films

Mousumi Hamid signs two new films

Rawnak, Mousumi Hamid complete shooting amidst heatwave

Rawnak, Mousumi Hamid complete shooting amidst heatwave

Mousumi Hamid radiant in ‘Gaye Holud’ pictures, will tie the knot soon

Mousumi Hamid radiant in ‘Gaye Holud’ pictures, will tie the knot soon

1d ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ভোটার উপস্থিতি কোথাও শূন্য, কোথাও শতভাগ

রোববার সংসদ নির্বাচনে ২৭ কেন্দ্রে কোনো ভোট পড়েনি, ২ কেন্দ্রে শতভাগ ভোট পড়েছে, ৬ কেন্দ্রে ৯৫ শতাংশ ভোট পড়েছে, ৫ কেন্দ্রে ৯৪ শতাংশ মানুষ ভোট দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নতুন সরকারের সামনে রাজনৈতিক-কূটনৈতিক-অর্থনৈতিক চ্যালেঞ্জ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification