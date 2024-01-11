TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:54 AM

Mousumi Hamid radiant in 'Gaye Holud' pictures, will tie the knot soon

Mousumi Hamid radiant in ‘Gaye Holud’ pictures, will tie the knot soon
Photo: Collected

Mousumi Hamid captivated audiences with her remarkable acting skills. Yesterday, she celebrated her holud ceremony, adorned in a stunning yellow saree and flowery accessories. The "Guti" actress is poised to marry Abu Sayeed Rana this Friday.

Rana is active in the entertainment industry, working behind the camera. The couple has kept mum about their marriage, but glimpses of their holud ceremony emerged on social media, and their close friends have confirmed the details of their union.

Photo: Collected

The intimate holud ceremony unfolded in the presence of close friends and family. Following the wedding, the couple has exciting plans for an overseas honeymoon.

With over a decade in the industry, Mousumi Hamid rose to prominence through the Lux Channel i Superstar competition. Hailing from Jheeel Nalta village in Tala, Satkhira, she harboured dreams of success in showbiz. The actress has dedicatedly contributed to both TV dramas and movies throughout her career.

Moushumi Hamid: Fame from humble beginnings

Her latest film, "1971 Shei Shob Din", was released on August 18 last year. Additionally, Mousumi Hamid's two films are waiting to be released and they are "Noya Manush", directed by Sohel Rana Boyati, and "Japito Jibon", directed by Habibul Islam.

Mousumi Hamid
