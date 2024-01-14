Orsha-Imran get married, share unique photoshoot

The year has begun with the news of celebrities tying the knot, one after another. After Mousumi Hamid and Farhan Ahmed Jovan's wedding news, the media industry is pleasantly surprised with the news of newly wedded couple Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran.

Actress Orsha posted the wedding pictures on her social media account, writing, "With nature and family, 'I' is now 'Us' -- officially married. Together, the two have worked in projects like "Jahan" and "Shahosh".

The photos, taken by Badhon Mahmud, were also in a unique 'rural' setting, without the glitz and glamour of usual celebrity weddings.

Orsha told The Daily Star that the marriage took place with the blessings of the family of both sides. For a long time, Orsha's mother has been suffering from medical complications, hence the actress made her appearances on-screen sporadic. However, as soon as her mother's health improved, their families decided that this is the right time for this marriage ceremony.