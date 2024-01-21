Sania breaks silence on divorce from Malik

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik shared his wedding pictures with Sana Javed on social media on Wednesday. Now Sania Mirza has broken her silence regarding the issue.

In a statement, Sania's team and her family wrote: "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!

At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy."

Shoaib and Sania have a five-year-old son, Izaan, who lives with Sania.

Sania's father Imran Mirza told PTI that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in Hyderabad in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

Sana Javed, who has starred in a number of hit drama serial and also acted in Pakistani films, had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.