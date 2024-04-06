Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

Hollywood's beloved couple, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, set the ultimate relationship goal when they first met in 2001. Cohen knew instantly that she was the one for him. However, after 13 years of marriage, they are parting ways amicably as fate seems to have other plans.

The couple shocked their audience by announcing their divorce via an Instagram post. After being together for 20 years, their joint statement surprised many.

Sacha and Isla are parents to three children. They got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010.

Announcing their news alongside a photo of them in tennis attire, they penned: "After a marathon tennis match spanning over 20 years, we're hanging up our racquets at last."

Their statement continued, saying, "We have always valued our privacy and have been quietly navigating through this transition. Our love and commitment to our children remain unwavering. We kindly request your respect for our family's privacy during this time."

The actors reportedly met for the first time at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2001, and they became engaged in 2004. Reflecting on their initial encounter, Sacha Baron Cohen shared in an interview with The New York Times, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and she and I bonded over poking fun at the other guests. I knew instantly. I'm not sure if she did."

Baron Cohen gained prominence in the 1990s through his portrayal of the character Ali G and is recognised for his performances as the Kazakh journalist Borat and the Austrian fashionista Bruno.

Isla Fisher featured in notable films like "Wedding Crashers" and "Confessions of a Shopaholic". Additionally, she has authored a collection of children's books.