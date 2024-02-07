Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani split after 11 years of marriage

Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, have announced their separation in a joint statement, confirming the end of their marriage.

"We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Throughout this transition in our lives, the well-being of our two children remains our top priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected," their joint statement conveyed.

The couple had exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012. They welcomed their two daughters, Radhya in 2017 and Miraya in 2019.

Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, sparked rumors of a separation with Bharat when he was conspicuously absent from her lavish birthday celebration on November 2, 2023, and Hema's 75th birthday bash on October 16, 2023.

In her 2020 parenting book, "Amma Mia", Esha disclosed that her husband expressed feeling "neglected" following the arrival of their second daughter. She wrote, "After welcoming our second baby, I observed a brief period where Bharat seemed cranky and irritated with me."

"He sensed that I wasn't providing him with sufficient attention, which is quite natural for a husband during that period. I was immersed in handling Radhya's playschool issues, attending to Miraya, juggling my book writing, and managing production meetings. This led him to feel neglected. Recognising my oversight, I recalled instances like forgetting to get him a new toothbrush or neglecting to press his shirts. These moments made me realise that as a man with few needs, if I couldn't attend to him properly, something needed correction. I promptly took steps to address and rectify the situation," added the actress.

Esha marked her Bollywood debut in Vinay Shukla's 2002 romantic thriller, "Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe". She further showcased her talent in successful films such as "LOC: Kargil" (2003), "Yuva" (2004), "Dhoom" (2004), "Dus" (2005), and "No Entry" (2005). In 2012, she took on the role of a gang leader on "Roadies X2" and ventured into streaming with "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness" on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. Additionally, she appeared in "Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega" on Amazon Mini TV last year.

Last year saw significant achievements for the entire Deol family, with Esha securing a National Award for Special Mention in the Non-Feature Films category for her short film "Ek Duaa". Simultaneously, her father Dharmendra and brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol each contributed to blockbusters – Dharmendra in Karan Johar's family comedy "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", Sunny Deol in Anil Sharma's action film "Gadar 2", and Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama "Animal".