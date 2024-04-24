‘Hawa’ sweeps awards at Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival

In a spectacular showcase of Bengali cinema's finest talents, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's directorial film "Hawa" emerged as a triumphant victor at the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival 2024 held at the iconic Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in New York. The festival, spanning two days from April 20 to 21, offers a platform for filmmakers from Bangladesh, India, and beyond to shine.

"Hawa", a captivating fantasy film, weaves a tale of fishermen encountering a mysterious girl on their trawler. The film's enchanting narrative, along with stellar performances by the cast, resonated deeply with the festival audience and jury alike.

Chanchal Chowdhury, the lead actor in "Hawa", clinched the prestigious Best Actor award for his remarkable portrayal. Nazifa Tushi was honoured with the Best Actress award, adding another feather to the film's illustrious cap. The film also received accolades for Best Cinematographer and ultimately secured the coveted Best Film award, cementing its status as a standout entry in the festival.

As the curtains draw to a close on this year's festival, the legacy of Suchitra Sen and the spirit of Bengali cinema continue to thrive, finding resonance on an international stage, ensuring that the vibrant tapestry of Bengali culture continues to flourish and inspire audiences worldwide.

