‘Hawa’ to have its television premiere this Eid

Super-hit film "Hawa", directed by Mejbaur Rahman Suman, is set for its first television premiere this Eid-ul-Fitr. It will be aired on Maasranga Television for three different days during the festival.

According to a press release, the film will be aired at 6:30pm on the day of Eid, the third day of Eid, and the fifth day.

Before its release in 2022, the track from the film, "Shada Shada Kala" sparked a storm of enthusiasm among audiences. On July 29 of that year, when the film was released, the audience flocked to cinemas, eagerly anticipating its premiere.

Crossing national borders, "Hawa" was also released in various countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and others, captivating audiences worldwide.

The film is streaming on the foreign OTT platform Sony LIV with dubbing available in five languages. Additionally, on the domestic streaming platform iScreen, "Hawa" has also been released. The film has garnered praise at various film festivals, further solidifying its acclaim.

The Executive Producer of the film, Ajay Kundu says, "Television is one of the foremost mediums for films. With that in mind, we planned to broadcast the film on television."

The production company, Sun Music and Motion Pictures has planned to organise a screening event l, focusing on broadcasting the film on Maasranga Television. The event will include the presence of the film's director and crew members.

Featuring Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Razz, Sumon Anwar, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Shohel Mondol, the film received the Best Actor and Best Dialogue Writer awards at the 47th National Film Awards. Additionally, it won five awards including Best Film and Best Director at the 24th Meril-Prothom Alo Awards as per the critics' judgment. In the 95th Oscars held in 2023, this film was submitted from Bangladesh.

