Are Sariful Razz and Pori Moni back together?

Popular Bangladeshi actors Pori Moni and Sariful Razz parted ways almost two years ago, with their son Punnya staying with Pori Moni. Since their separation, Razz had not seen their son, and the two had minimal contact, according to Pori's statements to the media.

Pori Moni had often criticised Razz publicly for neglecting his parental responsibilities. Just a month and a half ago, she declared in an interview, "Razz is dead to me."

However, recent developments suggest a shift in their relationship dynamic. Sources in the film industry indicate that Razz has been visiting Pori Moni's home for the past month. The two were even seen together at several events, and Razz has visited Pori Moni's house several times to see their son.

Confirming these visits, the actress explained, "Razz came to my house to collect some important documents he had left behind. He brought a few people with him. I kept his papers safe, and he stayed for quite a while. I couldn't just send him away."

When asked if Razz met their son, Pori said, "Yes, of course. He's Punnya's father. I cooked, and we all had a meal together."

When questioned about their current relationship, Pori remarked, "It's not about being cold or warm. Our relationship is not what it used to be because of Razz. Many separated parents still interact for the sake of their children."

She continued, "But Razz has never shown any sense of responsibility. He didn't spend time with Punnya, didn't contribute to his upbringing, and never even bought him a toy. I don't think he understands what it means to be a father."

"It's heartbreaking. When Razz tries to hold Punnya now, our son doesn't recognize him as his father. It used to be different; Punnya couldn't be without Razz. But now, Razz is a stranger to him. Regardless of Razz's successes or failures, he is past for me. I feel nothing but disdain for him."

Despite her disdain, Pori advised Razz to live properly, considering the impact of his actions on their child. "I've heard many things about Razz. As a father, he should avoid actions that could bring shame to our child in the future. No matter what, I can't deny that he is Punnya's father."

Regarding their appearance together at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards, the "Gunin" actress clarified, "I didn't invite him. He came on his own, which was embarrassing for me, especially in front of senior colleagues like Misha Sawdagor bhai. He said he came to see our son."

The actress concluded by addressing the speculation about her feelings for Razz, "I let him in because of the bond we share through our child. However, that doesn't mean he can come over whenever he wants. While I may have disdain for him, I hope he does well for the sake of our child's future. For a child to have a good life, their father also needs to be well."