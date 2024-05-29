Tama Mirza vs Misty Zannat: Legal clash resolved by artistes’ association

The feud between actresses Tama Mirza and Misty Zannat has come to an end with the recent intervention of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA).

Initially, Tama Mirza sent a legal notice to Misty Zannat demanding Tk 10 crore compensation for defamatory remarks. Misty Zannat responded with a counter-legal notice demanding Tk 20 crore in compensation from Tama.

Yesterday (May 28), BFAA President Misha Sawdagar mediated a resolution between the two artistes at the association's office, which led to both actresses agreeing to settle their differences amicably.

Tama Mirza stated, "Misty is like my younger sister, and I have forgiven her mistakes. As artistes, we need to depend on each other, hence, we resolved our misunderstandings at our association's office."

Misty Zannat echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We had some misunderstandings, and I apologise for that. With the guidance of our elders, we have resolved the issues amicably."

Veteran actor Misha Sawdagar commented, "Both Tama and Misty realised that their actions were immature. As mediators, the association has resolved their issues. At the end of the day, we are all artistes– members of one big family."

The legal wrangling between the two actresses began when Tama Mirza accused Misty of making defamatory comments, sending her a notice seeking a public apology and Tk 10 crore in damages. The initial notice from Tama, issued on May 23, cited two videos on social media allegedly containing slanderous remarks by Misty.

In response, Misty countered Tama's defamation claim as her lawyer, Kamruzzaman Kochi, sent a counter-notice to Tama's legal representative, denying the allegations and demanding a retraction, a public apology, and Tk 20 crore in damages within three days. Failure to comply would result in civil and criminal proceedings against Tama, the notice read.

Misty's counter-notice argued that Tama's claims were vague and lacked concrete evidence, describing the notice as legally unfounded and aimed at spreading false information.

