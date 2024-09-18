‘No comments’: Tama Mirza

Tama Mirza has been honoured with the National Film Award for her performance in the movie "Nodijon". She has garnered audience acclaim through both OTT platforms and films. Her role in the recent movie "Surongo" earned her significant praise, and she has maintained her success with performances in several web films.

Currently, despite taking a break from shooting for some time, this Dhallywood star is gearing up for a new project. The filming for her upcoming movie is expected to begin next month. Although she prefers to keep details under wraps for now, she mentioned that she will reveal more when the time is right.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In preparation for the new role, the actress is focused on losing weight. She mentioned that her return to acting could happen at any moment. "Acting is my profession, my addiction, and my love, I truly enjoy acting. So now, I am losing weight as part of my preparation," she stated.

In addition to her preparation, the actress has been immersing herself in a variety of films. She's been exploring a wide range of domestic and international movies.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on this habit, she shared, "I'm currently watching a lot of films. I believe that acting requires constant practice. If you don't stay active in it regularly, there's a chance you might lose your touch. That's why I'm watching one movie after another. It's a great way to learn, and I'm also enjoying the process."

Looking ahead to the coming year, the actress hinted at some exciting prospects, stating, "There are several projects currently under discussion. I hope to be involved in more films and OTT productions next year. That's the direction I'm heading in."

Reflecting on her film "Surongo", Tama noted, "The movie has really struck a chord with the audience. It was a collective effort, and everyone contributed to making it something special. Even now, people continue to talk about it, and I truly enjoy hearing their thoughts."

Throughout her career, the actress has also ventured into several web films. One of her standout projects, "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi," received considerable acclaim. She shared, "I'm quite fond of "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi." I've also worked on a few other web films, and it's gratifying to see that they've been well-received by the audience."

Tama Mirza recently completed shooting for a new film titled "From Bangladesh," directed by Shahnewaz Kakoli. Notably, she earned her National Film Award for her role in Kakoli's previous film, "Nodijon." Speaking about the new project, she remarked, "'From Bangladesh' has a remarkable storyline. The shooting has been wrapped up."

Earlier this year, Tama Mirza had the opportunity to perform at a show in America. Reflecting on the experience, she mentioned, "Performing on stage feels great. It's a unique chance to receive immediate feedback from the audience."

When asked about her future plans, she stated, "I'm patiently waiting for the right opportunity. I've always believed in waiting for something meaningful. Being selective often leads to better outcomes. That's how I prepare myself for each new role."

Recently, the showbiz industry has been abuzz with rumours surrounding Raihan Rafi and Tama Mirza, hinting at a possible rift in their friendship. When asked to comment on the speculation, Tama kept her response brief, saying, "No comments."