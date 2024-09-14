Sumi embodies generosity, defiance

During the second wave of quota reform protests this year, young actress Shahnaz Sumi became actively involved as a student of the Government College of Applied Human Science, starting in the first week of July. In an interview with The Daily Star, she shared her perspective on the protests, the challenges facing the showbiz industry, and her hopes for the future.

"Convincing my classmates to boycott classes and join the protests was difficult at first," Sumi recalled. "But eventually, we took to the streets because the demand for quota reform was justified. Despite our determination, many of the girls were hesitant, constantly threatened by the former ruling party's student wing, which still had influence on our campus. I still have a voice recording sent by members of the BCL (Bangladesh Chhatra League) to the general students' group, where they used abusive language against us for supporting the movement."

Sumi herself faced threats, and her family's concern for her safety only added to the pressure. Nevertheless, she and her classmates felt compelled to act after witnessing innocent people being killed. To shield her family from worry, she kept her involvement in the protests a secret, ensuring they remained unaware of her participation. "After July 19, things got worse. It became difficult to leave the house. Even if we did go out, we used basic button phones to avoid harassment. Most girls stayed in safe places, but they were still afraid of being physically assaulted."

The period leading up to and following August 5 was fraught with uncertainty. Although many artistes eventually joined the student protests to stand against the violence and injustice, they were late in the game. "Even on the morning of August 5, we didn't know what to expect," Sumi reflected. As a dedicated student activist, she chose not to join the artistes in their protest. "It felt like they joined a bit too late. The only person from the industry who checked on me was Siam bhaia (Siam Ahmed)."

Amid the unfolding events, it emerged that some artistes had a WhatsApp group where 160 screenshots revealed disturbing conspiracies against those who supported the students. Regarding this, Sumi firmly stated, "The truth will come out, no matter what. Many in that group revealed their true intentions. Now, if they feel bullied, harassed, or unsafe, they should have thought about those who experienced the same before August 5 for supporting the movement."

Sumi also called on the industry to support those financially struggling during the crisis, especially crew members who were finding it increasingly difficult to survive due to a lack of work. She believes that by helping them, the artistes can atone for their past actions and seek forgiveness.

In this critical time for the country, the 23-year-old actress, a student in the Department of Child Development and Social Relationships, shared her thoughts: "I believe there are two key points to consider. First, in a densely populated country like ours, it's unrealistic for a single Chief Adviser to address everyone's daily needs. Instead, we should focus on supporting those around us without expecting anything in return. As human beings, we must uplift and care for one another. While corruption exists in every sector, some people are truly suffering. We can use a portion of the resources or wealth accumulated through corruption to help those in need within our industry. To get through this crisis, we need both generosity and humanity."