Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:45 PM

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi

Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:27 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:45 PM
Actor Sumi, painter Sumi
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Dancer and actress Shahnaz Sumi earned accolades for her power-packed acting skills and graceful dance style. Many might not know about her hidden talents—she is a great artist and writer.

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi

Making her silver screen debut with Gias Uddin Selim's "Paap Punnyo", she caught the attention of the audience as a rising star in showbiz.

The "Mobaroknama" famed actress talked about her hobbies with the Daily Star.

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi
Sketch by Sumi

"I was in the 9th grade when I started to paint, and whenever I get time, I paint. I love making portraits. When I act as a character, I make the portrait of that character."

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi

Sumi was also featured in Raihan Rafi directorial "Damaal". Simultaneously working on big screens and OTT platforms, she made her web debut with "Buker Moddhye Agun". Her portrayal of a popular superstar in the series was yet another remarkable step that elevated her career. 

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi

She prefers to express her inner self through writing in her leisure time.  "I love capturing moments through words. I love to write about my thoughts, and for me, it is refreshing."

Actor Sumi, painter Sumi
Actor Sumi, painter Sumi

 

