Mosharraf Karim took responsibility to make me perform: Shahnaz Sumi

Shahnaz Sumi gained recognition in Dhallywood with her debut in the film "Paap Punno". Following that, she acted in "Damal", where her performance earned her popularity and widespread acclaim. She proved her acting prowess in the Hoichoi web series "Buker Moddhye Agun". Recently she worked in the web series "Mobaraknama", which is scheduled to be released on December 21. In this series, she will be sharing the screen with the esteemed actor Mosharraf Karim for the first time. The series has been directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul.

"Senior artistes often help junior actors on the shooting set, but I never imagined that Mosarraf Karim would be that generous and this much helpful," she said. "Most of my scenes were with him, and I have learned a lot from him. I have to say this, that I will never forget his cooperation. It felt like he took the responsibility to make me perform well during the shoot. I have tried my best to reciprocate and perform well under his guidance."

While sharing on her experience of working with Mosharraf Karim, she also shared that before the shooting started, they had a script reading session and it was there that they first met and spoke to each other. "While reading the script, he told me, 'You are a good performer', and after knowing this, I took it as a challenge, and I was determined to perform well."

About her role in the series, the actress didn't reveal much. "It is a grey shaded character, you cannot say it is positive neither you can say it is negative," she explained.

At the beginning of the year, she worked in the web-series "Buker Moddhye Agun" and by the end of the year she is appearing in "Mobaroknama". "This year has been quite well for my career," she said. "I have received much appreciation for my work this year."

About her new projects on the big screen, she shared that nothing has been finalised yet.