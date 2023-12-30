Top 10 actors dominating OTT conversations in 2023

In the dynamic landscape of Bengali entertainment, 2023 has proven to be a year of cinematic brilliance, particularly in the realm of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. The virtual space has become a battleground of talent, with actors rising to prominence through their exceptional performances in web series and films.

As we bid adieu to 2023, it's time to acknowledge and celebrate the top 10 actors who have been the talk of the town, captivating audiences with their unmatched acting prowess.

Mosharraf Karim

Mosharraf Karim, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of OC Harun in the "Mahanagar" sequel, has stolen the spotlight once again this year. His enthralling performances have not only delighted audiences but also propelled him to the forefront of discussions. As the lead character of Golam Sohrab Dodul's web-series "Mobaroknama", he further solidified his position as the undisputed star of the digital screen.

Nasir Uddin Khan

The actor took the media by storm with his extraordinary performance in Shihab Shaheen's "Myself Allen Swapan". His performances resonated deeply with audiences, earning him immense love and praise.



Arifin Shuvoo

Arifin Shuvoo's performance in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's "Unish 20" earned him accolades and love from the audience. His on-screen chemistry with Afsan Ara Bindu was well-received, and his portrayal of the character Apu stood out.

Azmeri Haque Badhan

In Shankha Dasgupta's web-series "Guti", Azmeri Haque Badhan became a subject of fervent discussion for her incomparable acting as Sultana. Her exceptional skills brought a unique dimension to the character, making her the standout actress in this web series.

Mehazabien Chowdhury

Vicky Zahed's "Ami Ki Tumi" web series saw Mehazabien Chowdhury winning hearts with her versatile performance. Fans appreciating diverse talents found her work especially appealing. Her appearance in the web film "Neel Joler Kabbo", directed by Shihab Shaheen, further showcased her acting finesse.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha

In Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's "Something Like an Autobiography", Nusrat Imrose Tisha deeply resonated with audiences, portraying the story of her life with engaging acting.

Rafiat Rashid Mithila

Rafiat Rashid Mithila's performance in Shihab Shaheen's "Myself Allen Swapan" series rose above the conventional roles she usually plays and delighted audiences, establishing her as another talented actress in the industry.

Tasnia Farin

Tasnia Farin's excellent acting in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's "Punormilone" web-film gained appreciation upon its OTT release. Her presence in the web series "Baba Someone's Follow Me", directed by Shihab Shaheen, further showcased her acting prowess.

Tama Mirza

In the web series "Friday", directed by Raihan Rafi, Tama Mirza delivered a remarkable performance, making her character a topic of discussion throughout the year.

Shahnaz Sumi

Shahnaz Sumi, a new-generation actress, began the year in the limelight for her role as Shabnam in the web series "Buker Moddhey Agun". Towards the year's end, her remarkable acting in the web series "Mobaroknama" alongside Mosharraf Karim has received considerable praise, cementing her status as a rising star in the industry.

As we reflect on the year gone by, these actors have not only defined the Bengali digital landscape but have also showcased the immense talent that the industry has to offer. The coming years undoubtedly hold even more promise, with these actors continuing to captivate audiences with their craft and leaving an enduring impact on the world of OTT entertainment.