Did Tama Mirza get an offer to act in ‘Toofan’?

Tama Mirza and Raihan Rafi have delivered hits when they worked together, starting with the web film "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" and continuing with the commercial movie "Shurongo". Many movie enthusiasts assumed that the National Award-winning actress would appear in Raihan Rafi's blockbuster film "Toofan".

Rumours were rife that the star was offered the role of Julie, but she declined. The role of Julie was later played by Masuma Rahman Nabila.

Tama Mirza has finally decided to clear up these rumours. The actress told Daily Prothom Alo that she hadn't talked with anyone regarding acting in "Toofan" and urged everyone to stop spreading such misinformation.

It's been a year since "Shurongo" was released in theatres. When asked about her absence from the silver screen, the actress revealed that she has already signed contracts for two films. For now, she doesn't want to disclose the directors and co-stars and will speak officially about those films after returning from the United States.

Meanwhile, according to various sources, Afran Nisho might be seen opposite Tama Mirza in one of the two films, with Raihan Rafi as the director. Although Tama has not appeared in any local films since "Shurongo", she has completed shooting for a web-series in Kolkata, directed by Anjan Dutt.

"Dui Bondhu" was a wonderful experience for Tama, she shared. The actress added, "I had never worked with a director from Kolkata before, so I was a bit anxious at first. But everyone's genuine support made me feel right at home. I am very happy to have done this work. It will remain as a great experience in my life. Additionally, I got the chance to meet the musical artiste Anjan Dutt in a different light."