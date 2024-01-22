Tama breaks the mould

For the first time in her career, Tama Mirza is working under the direction of renowned Indian musician and filmmaker Anjan Dutt in the musical web-series, "Dui Bondhu". The National Film Award-winning actress talked to The Daily Star about her experience of shooting for the series, her plans throughout the year, and more.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actress began the conversation claiming that she is a fan of musician Anjan Dutt. "As a director, he immediately understood my comfort zone, and took care of the details accordingly. For example, he asked me if I wanted to begin shooting the scenes with him or if I would be more comfortable with another artiste. I immediately told him that I was thrilled to start with him."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

After her portrayal of Moyna in "Surongo", Tama needed a role to break out of that mould. She shared that her role in "Dui Bondhu" is completely opposite to her last portrayal. "After 'Surongo', I received many scripts, which I politely declined. They were all good scripts; however, I rejected them since I believed that I was not ready for those roles."

According to the star, she plays a character that doesn't think twice about her actions in "Dui Bondhu". She further mentioned that her shooting experience in India was amazing. "During the shoot, I never felt that I was working with a foreign team, Anjan da is quite jolly by nature, and the entire team was very welcoming," she added.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Tama hinted that she will be working in two silver-screen projects this year. The announcements will come soon. The actress also shared that after she lost her dog Honey last year, she is still trying to recover from the shock and emotional pain. "I don't want to take up too many projects, I am spending more time at home and with myself," said the actress. "I am spending more time with my family, going to the park for walk, and I have started doing yoga as well."

Tama's career took another turn after she began collaborating with director Raihan Rafi, particularly in the film "Surongo". There are also rumours that the two are in a relationship. "Relationships have many sides, and with time, the bonding between people changes, it matures with time." Without clearing the air regarding this matter, the actress rather preferred to talk about Rafi's works. "As a filmmaker, he has surpassed his own level, and he doesn't need to prove himself anymore. I will always wish him good luck," she concluded.