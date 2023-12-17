Honey was exceptionally special to me: Tama Mirza

National Film Award-winning actress Tama Mirza has had a quite successful year. She received acclaim for her role in the critically acclaimed film "Surongo", which has been one of the most talked-about films of the year. Apart from this, she has been praised for her performances in two web series titled "Buker Moddhye Agun" and "Friday", both of which have been well-received by the audience.

Recently, she has completed work on a new web film directed by Anjan Dutt, which awaits its release.

Although there have been many achievements in her career throughout the year, the sudden loss of her beloved pet, Honey, made her quite heartbroken.

"Honey was exceptionally special to me. A few days ago, she passed away. I still cannot believe this," said the actress. "Honey was with me for ten years. Unfortunately, a year ago, we got to know that she was suffering from cancer. Although she underwent treatment, she lost her battle."

Tama further shared about her bond with Honey, saying, "When I used to go for shoots, she would understand that I was going outside. Even by the doorbell, she would know that it was me, and with excitement, she would come to my lap."

The actress also shared that Honey used to like wearing bindi, and she loved getting dressed.

"Now, without Honey, the house feels empty. Her absence is deeply felt. I feel lonely without her, and I miss spending time with her," concluded Tama.