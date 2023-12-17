Kailash Kher to release new album after 6 years

In a musical comeback that fans have eagerly awaited, Kailash Kher, the soulful voice behind hits like "Allah Ke Bande" and "Teri Deewani", is gearing up to release his sixth album, titled "Oh Dil Jaani". This marks Kher's return to the studio after a hiatus of six years, promising to revive the enchanting charm that characterised his earlier masterpieces.

Photos: Collected

Kher, who initially faced scepticism about the suitability of his voice for mainstream music, defied the odds with the release of "Allah ke Bande" in 2003 and the subsequent success of his 2006 album "Kailasa". He quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the most sought-after singers in the industry.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Kailash Kher shared insights into his musical journey and the inspiration behind his distinctive style. "While others were releasing songs with lyrics like 'Bheege Hoonth Tere', I aimed to redefine romance in a way that hadn't been heard before. My lyrics struck the right chord with the audience, and the spiritual touch in the songs carved a place in people's hearts, thereby devising a new genre, which came to be known as Kailasa," he revealed.

The upcoming album, "Oh Dil Jaani", comprises eight meticulously crafted tracks, each accompanied by an engaging music video. Kher emphasised the significance of giving listeners ample time to absorb each song, with the first track, "Dil Jaani", set to be released on December 21, followed by subsequent releases at intervals of 15-30 days.

Reflecting on the delayed release, Kher explained, "I was planning to release an album in 2019, but got busy with the tour and then Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, hence the delay. Moreover, I could not disappoint my fans by releasing weak and half-baked... subpar songs, and hence I worked in peace to create eight tracks that will connect with people on a different level."

When asked about the universal appeal of his music, he credited his unique approach to songwriting. "I write about the simplest things in the most unique ways. I am a common singer with an uncommon sense of expressing things. In this album also, I have tried to find new expressions and words that people would find appealing."

Describing his genre as one that defies existing categories, Kher emphasised the spiritual touch in his romantic songs. "Even my romantic songs have a spiritual touch. I feel romance is superficial if it lacks a spiritual connection. People find it meditative."

Despite facing initial criticism and mockery in his career, Kailash Kher has risen above the negativity. "Now and then, my team sends me interviews where someone is speaking against me. But all I do is smile and ignore it. People don't say it to your face, but they have problems," he shared.

However, he noted that those who once criticised him have now become friends, and the overwhelming response from fans around the world serves as the validation he seeks.