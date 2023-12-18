SRK fans demand local premiere of ‘Dunki’ with global debut

As the much-anticipated SRK starrer film, "Dunki" is going to have its global release on Thursday, December 21, Bangladesh fans and admirers of the superstars demand its local release on the same day.

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fanbase in the country and several fan clubs, especially SRK Universe Bangladesh, are leading promotional activities to secure the same day release of the film.

Fahim Aziz, admin of the fan club, along with several other SRK fans, went to Mumbai, India, to meet Shah Rukh on his birthday this year. The fan club, consists of more than 50,000 members and already postering the premises of several cinema theatres to fuel excitement among the audience.

"We want the film to be released on the same day, like 'Jawan'. If we are releasing the film in the country, I don't see why it needs to be later than the global release," Fahim said.

"Many of our members went to India to catch the first day of the first show in case of other SRK blockbusters," he said.

"So if the film releases on the same day in Bangladesh, the government will be generating a wholesome revenue from this film, and it will be good for the country as well," he added, mentioning that for a Tk 300 ticket to a multiplex showing a Hindi cinema, Tk 69 is allocated to the government.

Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" premiered in Bangladesh simultaneously with its global release through an import arrangement. Following its debut, the movie garnered a positive reception from the audience, contributing to its successful run in theatres. The simultaneous release played a pivotal role in the film's commercial success.

Importers are hopeful of releasing the movie in Bangladesh on the same day. The Hindi film has already been submitted to the Ministry of Information. If they get clearance, then the film will be sent to the censor board for screening.

On the other hand, the film has already received clearance from the Indian censor board. One of the most highly anticipated films of this year, "Dunki", boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.