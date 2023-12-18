SRK mesmerises audience with ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at Dunki promotions in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan mesmerised fans in Dubai by performing his signature dance moves to the songs "Chaiyya Chaiyya" and "Lutt Putt Gaya" as part of the promotion for his upcoming film, Dunki, during his recent visit to the UAE.

As the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie, Dunki, is only three days away, the promotional activities for the film reached new heights, whilst the audience's excitement is soaring.

Shah Rukh Khan reached Dubai on Sunday, December 17, to promote his upcoming film, Dunki, there. At the promotional event, the most highlighting moment was Shah Rukh's energetic performance creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the loudest cheers from the delighted crowd.

During his performance, Shah Rukh Khan addressed all the expatriates present at the event, including Bangladeshis, inviting them to watch the movie with their families, saying, "This film is about you, and you are the ones who will relate to it most."

"This movie is based on people like you who left their loving country to provide for their families and pursue a dream. All of you from the Indian Subcontinent, especially from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, will resonate with the core message of the movie most because all of you made your second home in some other country far away from your motherland. We have made a film based on that thread of extraordinary love that binds people to their homes, to their motherland," the superstar added.

The film premises of Dunki unfold a heartwarming narrative centred around a group of friends embarking on a journey to secure overseas visas. The impressive ensemble cast features Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

In addition to the captivating "Lutt Putt Gaya", the soundtrack boasts other notable songs such as "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" and "O Maahi".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is scheduled for release on December 21.