Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised

Veteran actress Tanuja, mother to Kajol and mother-in-law to Ajay Devgn, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday evening.

Indian media states that the 80-year-old actor is receiving medical attention for age-related illness and is currently under observation in the ICU of a hospital in Juhu.

"She is under observation and is doing well. There is nothing to worry about," reassured the source to PTI.

The noted actress has graced the screens in numerous Hindi and Bengali films. Born to yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, she is the sister of Nutan and the mother of the beloved star, Kajol.

Tanuja is famous for her fantastic performances in films like "Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi," "Jewel Thief," "Haathi Mere Saathi," and "Mere JeevanSathi."