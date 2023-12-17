Mahfuz Ahmed comments on potential film opposite Shabnur

Amid speculations of National Award-winning actress, Shabnur returning to the film industry, another eminent artiste, Mahfuz Ahmed has shared that there is a discussion going on of the duo being featured together in a film.

Shabnur, has been residing in Australia for the past decade. While she used to visit Bangladesh every six months, she hasn't returned to Dhaka for more than three years.

Meanwhile, it has been disclosed that discussions about a new movie are in progress, with Shabnur actively participating in the creative process. Meetings are taking place almost daily in a production company's office in Banani, where new story ideas are being developed through consultations with the director, and rehearsals are underway.

Mahfuz Ahmed, in a conversation with The Daily Star, provided insights into the upcoming film featuring the two renowned showbiz stars, stating, "Yes. We had an initial discussion on a film. We just shared our plans and aspirations on the movie with each other but that is pretty much it. Nothing has been confirmed, not even the name of the project."

"It is too soon to announce anything. We will surely let the media know after we finalise everything," Mahfuz Ahmed assured.

Mahfuz Ahmed returned to films with Chayanika Chowdhury's much-acclaimed film "Prohelika" after eight years of hiatus. Shabnur would return to the screen after dominating the film industry for over two decades if the venture happens.

"Prohelika" transcended national borders and had a release in Australia this year. During its screening in Australia, Mahfuz Ahmed was present, and Shabnur praised the movie after watching it. Subsequently, rumors began suggesting a potential collaboration between the two for an upcoming movie.

Today marks the birthday of actress Shabnur, who returned home after three years. Discussions about a new movie surfaced on her birthday, although the confirmation has yet to be ascertained.