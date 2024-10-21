Rashed Mamun Apu to star in two new web films

Rashed Mamun Apu, widely known for his impactful role in "Poran", has steadily built a reputation as a master of complex, negative characters. His nuanced portrayal of such roles, particularly his recent performance in "Prohelika", has garnered him widespread critical acclaim from the audience.

While Apu's success on the silver screen is undeniable, he has also made a transition into the world of web films. After his appearance in the web series "Golam Mamun", the actor is now involved in two exciting new web projects. One of these is a web film directed by Vicky Zahed, in which Apu once again takes on a dark role. Filming for the project is currently underway.

The Vicky Zahed-directed film, titled "Andhokarer Gaan", revolves around a love story at its core. Apu plays the son of a wealthy man, a young individual struggling with drug addiction. Speaking about his role, Apu shared, "I am always drawn to diverse, unique characters. Unconventional stories fascinate me, and working on something extraordinary gives me immense satisfaction. The character in 'Andhokarer Gaan' is particularly intriguing, and I am really enjoying bringing him to life."

Apu's collaboration with Vicky Zahed has been fruitful in the past, most notably in the drama "Hajot", which was well-received by audiences. Reflecting on his experience, Apu expressed how much he enjoyed being part of the project and is excited to continue their partnership with "Andhokarer Gaan".

Additionally, the actor is also filming a new web-series titled "Black Money", directed by Raihan Rafi. Apu and Rafi have previously collaborated on the feature film "Damal" (2022), and the web film "Omimangshito", which was scheduled for release earlier this year but has yet to see its premiere.

Currently, Apu is immersed in both "Andhokarer Gaan" and "Black Money". "I am simultaneously working on both projects," he shared. "Today, I balanced my time between the two sets. As an actor, it's a truly exhilarating experience to juggle multiple roles, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of these diverse stories."

In "Black Money", Apu takes on a cameo role, but his brief appearance comes with a major twist. "Viewers will see me in a short role, but there's a significant twist waiting in the final scene," Apu teased, adding to the anticipation surrounding the series.

When asked about his upcoming film projects, Apu hinted at exciting new ventures on the horizon. "I am hopeful that I will be able to announce two new films soon," he revealed. "Once the contracts are signed, I will share all the details."

Over the years, Apu has earned praise for his wide-ranging performances. From Mehedi Hasan's "Shesh Bazi" to Apu Biswas's "Laal Shari" and Saikat Nasir's "Sultanpur", his versatility continues to impress. "As an actor, I am naturally drawn to a wide range of characters. It's within these diverse roles that I discover the true satisfaction of my artistic journey," he concluded.