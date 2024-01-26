Vicky Zahed's ‘Tikit’ to release in February

The web-series "Tikit", directed by Vicky Zahed, has recently been announced by the popular OTT platform Chorki, starring Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir.

Based on Mohammad Nazim Uddin's story, the series contains a stellar cast including Siam Ahmed, Safa Kabir, Manoj Pramanik, Abdullah Al Sentu and A K Azad Set, amongst others.

In the series Siam will portray the role of Salek, a layered character with multiple shades. While Safa will be seen stepping into a bold character with a distinctive look.

The recently released trailer of "Tikit" hints that the series is a blend of dark comedy, thriller and satire.

The series will start streaming on Chorki from February 1.