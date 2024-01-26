TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 26, 2024 04:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 04:44 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Vicky Zahed's ‘Tikit’ to release in February

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 26, 2024 04:32 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 04:44 PM
Vicky Zahed's 'Tikit' to release in February

The web-series "Tikit", directed by Vicky Zahed, has recently been announced by the popular OTT platform Chorki, starring Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir.

Based on Mohammad Nazim Uddin's story, the series contains a stellar cast including Siam Ahmed, Safa Kabir, Manoj Pramanik, Abdullah Al Sentu and A K Azad Set, amongst others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Four Actors Equity members donate Tk 10 lakh for actors’ welfare

In the series Siam will portray the role of Salek, a layered character with multiple shades. While Safa will be seen stepping into a bold character with a distinctive look.

The recently released trailer of "Tikit" hints that the series is a blend of dark comedy, thriller and satire.

The series will start streaming on Chorki from February 1.

Related topic:
TikitVicky ZahedSiam AhmedSafa Kabir
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Siam, Safa, Manoj to star in Vicky Zahed's latest web-series

Siam, Safa, Manoj to star in Vicky Zahed's latest web-series

What’s up with Safa Kabir?

Punormilone web film review

‘Punormilone’ bucks all trends and showcases riveting family drama

‘Never gave up once’

'Antarjal' smashes records on Toffee

2w ago
আজীবনের ‘খলনায়ক’ টিআইবির প্রতিবেদন থেকে শিক্ষা নিন এবং তাদের প্রাপ্য সম্মান দিন
|মতামত

আজীবনের ‘খলনায়ক’ টিআইবির প্রতিবেদন থেকে শিক্ষা নিন এবং তাদের প্রাপ্য সম্মান দিন

এত বছর ধরে নিরবচ্ছিন্নভাবে টিআইবির সমালোচনা ও চরিত্রহনন করে কোনো ক্ষমতাসীন সরকার কি একটুও উপকৃত হয়েছে? তারা যদি টিআইবির প্রতিবেদনগুলো আরও ভালো করে যাচাই-বাছাই করত, তাহলে কি আরও উপকৃত হতে পারত না?

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নৌকায় উঠলে পুলিশে দাবড়ায়, জাল বাওয়া বাদ দিয়্যা বইসা রইছি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification