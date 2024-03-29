TV & Film
Siam Ahmed surprises fans on his birthday

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 29, 2024 08:25 PM
Photos: Collected

The National Film Award-winning actor Siam Ahmed is going to appear in a new film after a significant hiatus.

The "Poramon 2" famed actor announced his upcoming film venture on his birthday today (March 29), revealing the film's first look through a poster posted on his official Facebook account.

The film titled "Jongli" will feature himself as the lead and excitingly this M Raahim directorial is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Siam worked with the said director for an earlier film, "Shaan", where he shared the screen with Puja Chery.

In the new poster, Siam appears utterly transformed. His hair is unrecognisably wild and unkempt while his face is marred with a mixture of fresh and dried grime. Sporting a lengthy beard, and a scar etched across his lips, his character's eyes seem to radiate intense ferocity. 

The blood staining his hands serves as evidence of his confrontation with the plausible enemy. In this first look, he seems to be standing upon a footprint imprinted beneath his feet. Further details regarding the film have yet to be disclosed. 

Siam was last seen in Chorki's original web-series, "Tikit", directed by Vicky Zahed. The series features Safa Kabir, Manoj Pramanik, Abdullah Al Sentu, and A K Azad Setu, amongst others.

