Animesh Aich’s ‘Maya’ to stream on OTT this Pohela Baishakh

Acclaimed filmmaker Animesh Aich has recently completed working on the web film "Maya". The story is an adaptation of the prolific Bengali writer Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's story of the same name.

The shooting of the horror genre film commenced in a remote village in Manikganj. The film will be released on the OTT platform DeeptoPlay, in the upcoming Pohela Baishakh (April 14).

Animesh told The Daily Star, "I was thinking about directing a film based on my favourite author. 'Maya' has a special place in my heart. I feel extremely happy to be able to work on this project."

According to Animesh, it was quite challenging to bring a 100-year-old story to the screen. "We tried to bring out the dialect and tone, which people used to talk a century back. It is a supernatural plot, and I must say that the artistes have done a wonderful job!"

The film features Mamunur Rashid, Golam Farida Chhanda, Saumya Joyti, Dibya Joyti, Tapur, and Tupur, amongst others.

Pohela Baishakh is the first day of Bengali New Year and is celebrated on April 14 every year. The director extended an invitation to everyone to watch the film on this occasion.