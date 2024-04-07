Chhayanaut’s call to celebrate humanity this Bangla New Year

The most acclaimed cultural institution of the country, Chhayanaut, is set to celebrate the Bangla New Year, Pahela Baishakh, with the theme of its flagship Bangla New Year programme: "light the lamp within and do away with self-centredness".

This year's theme aims to foster humanity, normalcy, and harmony among individuals.

Since its inception in the 1960s as a form of resistance against Pakistani rule, Chhayanaut's New Year celebration at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka has become a hallmark event, marking the commencement of the Bangla New Year's festivities.

The General Secretary of Chhayanaut, Laisa Ahmed Lisa, emphasised the celebration's focus during a press conference held nine days before the event, stating, "At dawn this New Year, we will sing the song of people's victory, not consumerism, not selfishness."

"Chhaynaut's call for people will be to aspire to achieve humanity, normality and harmony – 'Do away with self-centredness, light the lamp within'."

The celebration will kick off at dawn with the melodious strains of raga Ahir Bhairav played on the flute, setting a tone of introspection and renewal. The program promises an enriching lineup featuring songs that praise nature, humanity, patriotism, and personal enlightenment.

Jayanta Roy, Chhayanaut's joint secretary, revealed that the event would include 11 choral performances, 15 solo acts, and recitations. Esteemed artists such as Shaheen Samad, Khairul Anam Shakil, Chandana Mazumder, and Lisa, along with renowned elocutionists Ramendu Majumdar and Jayanta Chattopadhyay, are slated to perform.

Preparations for this grand celebration began two and a half months in advance, with over 100 distinguished and emerging artists participating. The two-hour event will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, ensuring that the spirit of the New Year reaches every corner.

Additionally, the program will be available on Chhayanaut's YouTube channel, allowing global audiences to partake in the celebrations.