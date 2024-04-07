‘Taal Betal Er Shohore’ to feature five young singers this Eid

The "Ek Nirjharer Gaan" project, with the initiative from Ek Nirjhar Collaborations (ENC) and Gaanshala, has produced a brand new album titled "Taal Betal Er Shohore." The album, which features five songs, will be released on April 11.

Architect and music composer Enamul Karim Nirjhar has penned and tuned the songs, while Autumnal Moon has arranged the music for the songs in the album.

These songs reflect various experiences of life in the city, capturing moments both spoken and unspoken through their lyrics and melodies.

With the aim of promoting collaboration among young artists and stakeholders, this new album is being launched during the upcoming Eid and Bengali New Year celebrations by Gaanshala and ENC (Ek Nirjhar Collaboration).

As part of its commitment to personal and institutional responsibility, ENC is working diligently through various creative mediums to engage young professionals, shared Enamul Karim Nirjhar.

Embracing the prevalent concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Enamul Karim Nirjhar is investing his own talents as a voluntary contribution to the process, inspired by the concept of Intellectual Social Responsibility (ISR). The goal is to establish an independent and self-reliant institution for those uncertain about their future in media professions.

As part of this effort, ENC is collaborating with Gaanshala, an institution dedicated to creating original music, to work on the "Ek Nirjharer Gaan" project continuously.

ENC states that the purpose of releasing the album "Taal Betal Er Shohore" is to create contemporary original Bengali music through collaborative discussions on social responsibility.

As an architect, Enamul Karim Nirjhar regularly produces films and music outside his primary profession. He is currently awaiting the release of nine films in this series.

Nirjhar explains, "I firmly believe that human contribution is extremely important in today's creative professional discussions. Those who are interested and willing to enrich social and cultural activities will surely step forward. Unity, cooperation, and understanding among artists and other professionals are crucial. That is why so much effort is being made for them."

Shonila, Nasa, Sagar Deowan, Monifa, and Moon sing the album's songs. A group of young filmmakers have produced the videos. This initiative is moving forward with the support of CSR funds from City Group. The songs will be available for viewing and listening on Gaanshala's YouTube channel from April 11.