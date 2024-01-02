‘Nostalgia Dhanmondi’ journeys through Dhanmondi’s timeless alleys

Dhanmondi has always had a cultural identity of its own – be it the grand two-storeyed family bungalows, the sounds of rehearsals at Chhayanaut, the majestic Eidgah Masjid, or the playfields that kids flocked to. Even with the sprawling high-rise buildings, Dhanmondi, its lake, and its street stalls still maintain its rustic charm.

Taking leaves out of the albums with the rich heritage and traditional charms of Dhanmondi, HSBC has organised a photo exhibition, in coordination with Alliance Francaise and exhibition partner Drik Picture Library. This arrangement of visual records captures the harmonious blend of heritage and modernity, showcasing the essence of a community that thrives on its historical roots whilst embracing contemporary developments.

There are 15 photographs on display for the photo exhibition, all reminiscent of the old days in Dhanmondi alleys. These photographs have been captured by Roger Gwynn, Shahidul Alam, Don Matson, Allaudding Ahmed, Rashid Talukder, Imtiaz Ali Beg, and Abdul Malek Babul. Amongst the photographs on display are striking images of mostly remote streets that tell stories of a quieter, more laid-back era, prompting viewers to reflect on the evolution of Dhanmondi over the years.

Yet a captivating photograph captures the spirit of a concert held at the iconic Abahani field, presenting a moment of unity and celebration, underscoring the role of community events in shaping the cultural scene of Dhanmondi. Finally, there is also a photograph of students joyously running across the school playground, perhaps from one of the very first English Medium schools of that time.

The exhibition also includes snapshots of classic cars navigating the alleys of Dhanmondi, providing a nostalgic glimpse into the vehicular landscape of the past. There are photographs of several two-storeyed houses, representing the classic Dhanmondi landscape. A particularly enchanting photograph brings to life the allure of the "Jahaj Bari" near Dhanmondi Lake. Each of these images serves as a tribute to the timeless beauty that defines Dhanmondi's residential charm. These images echo Dhanmondi's cultural heartbeat – ensuring that its rich traditions are not just preserved but celebrated for generations to come.

This photo exhibition, currently underway at Alliance Française Dhaka, is scheduled to conclude on January 3, 2024.