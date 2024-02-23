Unveiling ‘L’État, C'est Moi’: A journey through French aesthetics and culture

Last week, on February 15, 2024, Alliance Française de Dhaka hosted a book launching event for Dr Mahbubur Rahman’s 'L'État, C'est Moi'

Last week, on February 15, 2024, Alliance Française de Dhaka hosted a book launching event for Dr Mahbubur Rahman's L'État, C'est Moi. The event, graced by the presence of François Grosjean, Director of Alliance Française de Dhaka, and attended by an enthusiastic audience, celebrated the enduring allure of French aesthetics and cultural heritage.

In his opening remarks, François Grosjean lauded Dr Rahman's work as a testament to the enduring bond between Bangladesh and France, forged through a shared appreciation for art, history, and cultural exchange. "Literary works like these play an invaluable role in enriching educational discourse, empowering students and educators alike to delve into the nuances of French aesthetics. This book is of major interest, not only in the context of our relationship with Bangladesh, but also for the benefit of our students and our teachers, who will be able to enrich their courses with the content of this work," he explained.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman continued the session with a poignant exploration of the book's title, drawing inspiration from Louis XIV's iconic proclamation, "L'État, C'est Moi" ("the state, it is I")—a declaration emblematic of absolute authority and grandeur. Dr Rahman's eloquent discourse on the symbiotic relationship between perception and beauty resonated deeply with the audience, setting the stage for an immersive journey through the landscapes of French aesthetics.

In the book, he leads readers on a journey that transcends mere sightseeing, urging them to explore the hidden depths of French aesthetics and culture. "Just as we may overlook important elements while visiting a place, it is important to remember that the true beauty of France lies not only in its iconic landmarks but also in its rich history and artistic legacy," he said. "Beauty lies not just in what the eyes perceive, but in the depths of our understanding. Sometimes, amidst our travels, we miss the essence of a place or the intricacies of a creation because the eyes cannot see what the mind does not know."

With a blend of narrative and visual imagery, he unveiled snapshots of the picturesque park of Saint Cloud, taking the audience on a visual odyssey through its verdant expanses and historical landmarks. From the enchanting bluebell flowers to the majestic Medici lion guarding the gate, each picture spoke volumes about the profound interplay of nature and human ingenuity.

As Dr Rahman delved deeper into his presentation, the spotlight shifted to the iconic Versailles Palace—a bastion of opulence and architectural splendor. Through a carefully curated collection of photographs, he unveiled the intricate details of Versailles' grandeur, from the ornate royal gate to the resplendent Hall of Mirrors. Throughout the session, his narrative extended beyond the confines of palatial magnificence, wholeheartedly embracing French art and culture. From the enchanting strokes of Van Gogh to the timeless allure of the Mona Lisa, his portrayal of renowned masterpieces evoked a sense of wonder and reverence. "You can think of this book as your first lesson in French, or a simple travel guide. It could even be a means of learning about European art. And by the time you finish the book, you will get a new worldview and your own art philosophy," he shared.

The event followed the course of the book, L'État, C'est Moi, and served as a comprehensive exploration of the aesthetic allure of French travel and culture. Through a curated collection of photographs and insightful commentary, Dr Rahman invited readers to embark on a journey of discovery, uncovering the hidden gems and timeless beauty that define France's cultural landscape.

From the majestic halls of Versailles to the bustling streets of Paris, the book captures the essence of French identity, offering readers a nuanced perspective on the interplay between history, art, and human perception. With its compelling narrative and breathtaking imagery, the book promises to be a cherished companion for travelers, art enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados alike, inviting readers to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of France.

Maisha Islam Monamee is a student of IBA, DU, and a freelance journalist who likes reading, scribbling, and blogging. Follow @monameereads on Instagram.