Rohingya family returns to Bangladesh alleging torture by Arakan Army

They had gone back to Myanmar earlier this month

A Rohingya family that had recently voluntarily returned to Myanmar has come back to Bangladesh, alleging torture and excessive toll payments by the Arakan Army.

The five-member family—Mohammed Zubair, 42, his wife Noor Alom Tefura, 38, sons Zahidur Rahman, 13, Mohammed Rohan, 4, and daughter Romiya Begum, 7—crossed the Naf River and returned on Thursday.

Md Zubair, a resident of Camp 24 in Ukhiya and a cousin of the returnee with the same name, said his relative had originally fled to Bangladesh around nine months ago after being subjected to torture and extortion by the Arakan Army in Maungdaw, where he had been running a family business.

"Zubair came to Bangladesh after shutting down his business in Maungdaw," the cousin said.

"He had been living next to us and had received a UNHCR card while staying at Camp 12," he added.

The family returned to Myanmar on July 3.

"After they went back, the Arakan Army raided their house in Maungdaw and tortured other family members. Zubair was not at home at the time and managed to escape," said the cousin.

The armed group reportedly issued a demand for 50 lakh kyats in Zubair's name.

"Fearing for his life, he fled again with his family and crossed the border back into Bangladesh on Thursday," he added.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman confirmed the family's return.

"I've heard they came back after facing torture and extortion by the Arakan Army," he said.