Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:14 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Shahjalal airport limits companions to ease congestion

Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:14 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:18 PM
No more than two people allowed to accompany or receive a passenger
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:14 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 03:18 PM
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Star file photo

Authorities at Shahjalal International Airport have imposed new restrictions limiting the number of people who can accompany or receive passengers in a bid to reduce congestion and tighten security.

Starting Sunday, July 27, no more than two companions will be allowed per passenger at the Departure Driveway and Arrival Canopy areas, the airport authority said in a statement today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The measure has been taken "to ensure smooth passenger movement, prevent traffic congestion, and strengthen overall security", the statement said.

Passengers and those accompanying them have been urged to follow the new rule to help maintain a safe and efficient airport environment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ: মুক্তিযুদ্ধের এক বিস্মৃত নেতা

তাজউদ্দীন আহমদ যেভাবে আমাদের সশস্ত্র সংগ্রাম, অর্থাৎ মুক্তিযুদ্ধে নেতৃত্ব দিয়েছেন, তা থেকেই তার অনন্য নেতৃত্ব ও ব্যবস্থাপনা দক্ষতা সম্পর্কে ধারণা পাওয়া যায়। তৎকালীন কোনো রাজনীতিবিদ, এমনকি তারও এ...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

দুপুরে বার্ন ইনস্টিটিউটে আরও এক শিশুর মৃত্যু

২৭ মিনিট আগে