Shahjalal airport limits companions to ease congestion

No more than two people allowed to accompany or receive a passenger

Authorities at Shahjalal International Airport have imposed new restrictions limiting the number of people who can accompany or receive passengers in a bid to reduce congestion and tighten security.

Starting Sunday, July 27, no more than two companions will be allowed per passenger at the Departure Driveway and Arrival Canopy areas, the airport authority said in a statement today.

The measure has been taken "to ensure smooth passenger movement, prevent traffic congestion, and strengthen overall security", the statement said.

Passengers and those accompanying them have been urged to follow the new rule to help maintain a safe and efficient airport environment.