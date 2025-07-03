‘Omimangshito’ cleared for release after censorship row over Sagar–Runi parallels

After months of silence and a change in government, Raihan Rafi's 'controversial' web film "Omimangshito" has finally been cleared for release by the newly formed Bangladesh Film Certification Board. The film, which had previously been blocked by the former censor board due to its resemblance to the real-life double murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, now holds a formal certificate for public screening.

The thriller, starring Imtiaz Barshan and Tanzika Amin, first drew attention with its teaser released on February 12, 2024. The clip posed unsettling questions: "Who killed Arnab and Niru? Who are the masked men?"—prompting immediate speculation that the film was based on the high-profile 2012 West Rajabazar murders, a case still pending trial.

Scheduled to premiere on OTT platform iScreen on February 29, the film was halted just days prior, when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered its submission to the censor board. The board later deemed the film "unsuitable for public exhibition," citing its "gruesome depictions of murder" and "disturbing parallels with real events currently under judicial review."

Though the board did not name the Sagar–Runi case, a senior member later confirmed to reporters that the resemblance was a primary concern. The decision sparked a renewed debate over whether OTT releases should require the same certification as theatrical films.

Following the political transition and the establishment of a reformed Certification Board in August 2024, the film was re-evaluated. Vice-Chairman Md Abdul Jalil confirmed that "Omimangshito" had now received clearance, adding, "The filmmakers appealed, and the board issued the certificate following due procedure."

Despite this green light, director Raihan Rafi told bdnews24.com that no final release decision has been made. "We will announce the date officially once we've decided on the platform," he said. iScreen's project director Rafael Mahbub added that while the film is still slated for their platform, "no date has been confirmed."

"Omimangshito" is among 94 films certified by the board in the past 10 months—including 38 full-length Bangla films, 29 English-language films, 12 shorts, and 15 documentaries.

Rafi, whose works include "Poramon 2", "Damal", and "Surongo", maintains that "Omimangshito" is purely fictional. "This story speaks to unresolved violence and systemic silence. It's not about one case—it's about many," he said in a previous statement.