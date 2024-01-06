Shabnur depicts multiple personas for ‘Rongona’s’ first look

Celebrated actress Shabnur is finally making a comeback to the film industry. In her statement last week, she confirmed her role in the movie "Rongona", marking her return to the screen. The first-look poster of the film has also been unveiled, revealing Shabnur's teary eyes through a gap in a mask covering her face.

The poster also features two additional looks of Shabnur. In one, she holds a pistol, and in the other, she is seen holding a small bouquet.

The former leading actress, Shabnur, had been searching for the ideal screenplay for an extended period. She has now discovered it in the movie "Rongona". Having recently returned from Australia, she is set to star in this film, with debutant Arafat Hossain as the director.

This initial glimpse of "Rongona" was unveiled on Friday (January 5) where the actress is visibly seen depicting three different personas.

The creators of the film aim to maintain the mystery regarding the actress' character or characters (as hinted on the poster). They have stated that "Rongona" will narrate a tale of bloodshed related to the country and the emotions within your heart.

Shabnur has been involved with the movie for quite some time and is currently gearing up for the shooting phase. If all goes according to plan, production will commence by the end of February. The film is slated for release in theaters on one of the two Eid occasions. This will mark Shabnur's return in front of the camera and at the theatres after a significant hiatus.