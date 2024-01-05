Bongo’s ‘Short Love Stories’: Celebrity directors, star-studded cast

Marking Valentine's Day (February 14), OTT platform Bongo is about to bring a series titled "Short Love Stories", featuring four short films to be helmed by celebrity directors that will feature a star-studded cast.

The stories have been adapted from Bishwajit Chowdhury's book "Sholpodhoirgho Premer Golpo", published by Prothoma in 2022, penned by the joint editor of Daily Prothom Alo.

While confirming the matter to The Daily Star, Bongo's Senior Content Manager Yeassir Arafat shared, "Bishwajit Chowdhury's book consists of 16 short stories, and Bongo has bought the story and visual rights of them."

Gias Uddin Selim with Dighi during the signing session of the short film "Gayeeya".

He also informed that, celebrating Valentine's Day, four stories have been selected, while they have also planned to work on the rest of the stories in the future. "While these short films' duration is around 30 minutes each, however, the quality of dubbing, filming and editing of the projects will be no less than a full-fledged cinema!"

Amongst them, one is titled "Gayeeya", which will star Prarthona Fardin Dighi under the direction of Gias Uddin Selim. This short film marks their first collaboration together. Khairul Basar will be seen opposite Dhighi in this film, while her father Shahrukh Fardin Subrata will also play a pivotal role in this production.

Another story named "Amader Sania Mirza", later renamed as "Extra", will be directed by Vicky Zahed, starring Sabila Nur and Niloy Alamgir. Earlier, Mizanur Rahman Aryan announced his projects from the series titled "Booking" (adapted from the story, "Mimir Khala"), featuring Pori Moni and ABM Sumon in the lead roles. The other short film is Kajal Arefin Ome's "Dukkhito", starring Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa Evana.

kajal Arefin Ome with Parsa Evana and Ziaul Hoque Polash during the contact signing session of the short film "Dukkhito".

Alongside streaming this series on Valentine's Day, Bongo has brought some exciting chances for 25 lucky couples. Sharing their plan, Yeassir stated, "A person who subscribes to one of the films, can gift it to their loved ones as a recommendation, and the receiver person would be able to watch it for free." According to him, amongst the participants of "Gift of Love", 25 lucky individuals will get the opportunity to attend a gala event where they can bring one of their loved ones each, making it to 50 people getting invited to the event, hosted by the platform.

Mizanur Rahman Aryan with Pori Moni and ABM Sumon during the contact signing session of the short film "Booking".

"Through a raffle draw, three couples will get exciting gifts from us as a token of love," he further added.

Bongo aims to hold a press meet elaborating on the entire process soon. The series will start streaming on the platform from Valentine's Day onwards.