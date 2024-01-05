Music
Reuters
Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:24 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:44 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Comic book on BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service

Reuters
Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:24 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:44 AM
Comic book on K-pop group BTS charts their rise to stardom and military service
Photos: Reuters

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea's K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service.

TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book to its Fame series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have become a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

The glossy chronicles how the seven singers became famous - and their switch from pop stars to soldiers.

All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Some have won exemptions or served shorter terms, including Olympic medalists and prize-winning classical musicians. Some lawmakers had called for BTS to be exempt.

I'll never return to music industry: Britney Spears
Read more

I'll never return to music industry: Britney Spears

But in December 2022 the eldest member Jin joined the army, and the others followed, with the final three beginning their duty last month. Fans have pledged to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again.

The book will be released in both print and digital formats and soft and hardcovers on January 10.

Related topic:
A new comic book on BTSbtsK-pop group BTSTidalWave ComicsFAME series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jimin makes history, has seven songs with 100 No. 1s on iTunes charts,

Jimin makes history, has seven songs with 100 No. 1s on iTunes charts

1w ago
BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record again

BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record again

2w ago
BTS star Jimin crowned with King of K-pop title

BTS star Jimin crowned with King of K-pop title

BTS members rank among wealthiest shareholders in entertainment industry

BTS members rank among wealthiest shareholders in entertainment industry

2w ago

Watch the trailer for BTS Universe-based K-drama ‘Begins Youth’

ওআইসির নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দলের সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের বৈঠক
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ওআইসির নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দলের সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের বৈঠক

আজ সকালে রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে ঢাকা জেলা আওয়ামী লীগ কার্যালয়ে এ বৈঠক হয়।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশা: শুক্রবার শাহজালালে নামতে পারেনি ৪ আন্তর্জাতিক ফ্লাইট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification