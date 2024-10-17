Music
BTS member J-hope discharged from South Korean military

Photo: AFP

K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, and hailed the "sacrifice" of soldiers working to keep the country safe, as fans wept for joy at his return to the industry.

The seven members of the world's most popular boy band have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 due to their military service, which South Korea requires of all men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

J-hope, the main dancer of the group, emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea's central Wonju city, and hugged fellow band member Jin -- who finished his service in June -- before saluting waiting reporters and fans.

"During the past one year and six months, I realized that many soldiers in the military are making great efforts and sacrifices to protect the country," he said, urging the public to support active duty military.

Photo:AFP

"Thank you so much for waiting for me, and I deeply appreciate the strong support and love you have shown," he told fans, before getting into a vehicle.

Outside the base fans had hung up colourful banners to welcome the star back to civilian life saying: "The sun is finally shining upon ARMY" referring to the group's official fandom, and: "My bank account! It's ready to go straight to J-hope!"

Fans had put a life-size cut out of J-hope dancing outside the base, with a giant balloon congratulating him on his military discharge flying overhead.

Fans had been urged not to show up for safety reasons, but early Thursday there were around 50 admirers present -- including international fans from China and Brazil -- outside the base.

A group of Japanese fans rented a bus to get to the military unit, which is located about 100 km (62 miles) from Seoul.

Fernanda Polo, a Brazilian influencer who lives in Seoul, said she waited for J-hope since 5 am.

"I was almost dying when I saw him," Polo told AFP, holding up her hand to show that she was still shaking with emotion.

Her friend Theana, a flight attendant, said she came to South Korea specifically to see J-hope, adding it was "very emotional" to be in the presence of her hero, even for just moments.

GOOD FOR THE INDUSTRY 

The latest BTS military discharge is likely to be good for the K-pop industry as a whole, analysts said.

"J-Hope's comeback is certainly like refreshing downpour for HYBE during a long, dry spell," Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Leading Investment and Securities, told AFP.

BTS' agency HBYE is struggling with a legal battle with K-pop girl group NewJeans' superproducer Min Hee-jin, which has been causing a headache for investors, he added.

In addition, another BTS member, SUGA, was investigated over a drunk e-scooter incident in Seoul earlier this year, which led to HYBE's share price dropping to a record low.

"Even putting aside the 'Suga' issue, the 'Min Hee-jin and NewJeans' issue needs to be resolved first," said Yoo.

"Unless all BTS members complete their military service and make a full-group comeback, J-Hope's solo return might not be enough to overshadow the conflict completely," he added.

HYBE's share price was up 2.9 percent in early trading Thursday.

The rest of the band will complete their service in June 2025.

BTS’ J-hope begins military enlistment process

Jin announced Monday that he will release his first solo album in November.

