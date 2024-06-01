BTS unveils mysterious 2024 Festa timeline for 11th anniversary

BTS, the beloved K-pop seven-member group, is about to celebrate its 11th anniversary this month! Fans are eagerly looking forward to the potential reunion of the members next year. To alleviate some of the longing, the oldest member, Jin, is set to return from his military service in just two weeks.

Speculations, based on announcements provided by the group, are rampant about BTS' potential reunion and musical comeback in 2025. Adding to the excitement, the group unveiled their purple-themed annual Festa timeline on June 1 (KST), filled with cryptic hints for the first teaser, as is their tradition. It's officially that exciting time of the year again for its fans!

The week-long calendar gathers BTS's devoted ARMYs for the initial reveal on Sunday, June 2. Bang Bang Con ticket sales follow on Tuesday, June 4. Further visual and musical revelations are expected to be unveiled on June 5 and 6. Then, the Bang Bang Con live-streaming event will captivate fans on June 8, leading up to a brief pause until June 13.

A small yet endearing "See You" message awaits fans on the timeline, heightening ARMYs' anticipation to its peak.

Similar to last year's announcement, the 2024 Festa announcement is also presented with hints and emoticons. Traditionally, treats for the fans include exclusive photos, video releases, and new song debuts.

In 2023, the Bang Bang Con event treated fans to a livestream of consecutive BTS concerts on Weverse and YouTube. The extended celebration also featured a surprise acoustic live performance video by Jimin. Ultimately, the OT7 single "Take Two" emerged as the most cherished gift unveiled before June 13.

The festivities from last year lasted beyond the anniversary date. On June 14, the group's memoir, BTS: Beyond the Story, was officially announced. The Festa concluded with a grand finale at Yeouido Park on June 17, with the venue adorned in purple.

As is customary, fans anticipate the delightful surprise release of a track or two on one of these dates. Even on BTS' birthday, fans are assured of a treat, with numerous presents lined up each day. Whether the potential music release will feature all seven members, as the group's hiatus persists until 2025, remains to be seen.

In other BTS news, Jin's discharge from his military duties is expected around the time of the group's 11th anniversary, likely by June 15, with additional formalities extending a few more days. Ahead of his return to the K-pop scene, his animated character Wootteo broke its silence after a prolonged hiatus.

The recent Wootteo account post has stirred excitement about the anticipated comeback of the "Astronaut" singer. As Jin remains the only group member without an official debut solo album, fans speculate whether he will collaborate with Coldplay again for his highly anticipated venture.