Eminem drops ‘Houdini’ to make Slim Shady vanish in upcoming album

Eminem, the iconic rapper also known as Slim Shady, has taken a bold and enigmatic turn with his latest single "Houdini", a track aimed at making his "career disappear".

The song is the lead single from his forthcoming album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)", set for release this summer, reports Rolling Stone magazine.

"Little baby devil with the forked tongue and it's stickin' out," raps Eminem in the opening verse of "Houdini", adding, "Still a white jerk pullin' up in a Chrysler to the cypher with the Vics, Percs and a Bud Light shirt." The lyrics are a classic display of Eminem's sharp wordplay and self-referential style, packed with vivid imagery and cultural references.

In a playful yet introspective twist, Eminem name-drops Megan Thee Stallion, rapping, "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?/I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back like abra-abracadabra." This line showcases his admiration for the "Hot Girl Summer" star while intertwining the magical theme of the song.

Eminem's new album will be his first since 2020's "Music to Be Murdered By". The rapper announced the album in April after a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. He has since teased "The Death of Slim Shady" with a faux true crime show detailing the fictional demise of his infamous alter ego, followed by an actual obituary published in the Detroit Free Press earlier this month.

Video of Eminem - Houdini [Official Music Video]

"Fans 'will never forget' controversial rapper," stated the obituary, with the headline "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions." The piece described Slim Shady as "a product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s." It highlighted his breakout success with the 1999 single "My Name Is", noting how his "playfully deranged" persona captivated audiences and defined his career.

"Houdini" perpetuates the theme of Slim Shady's metaphorical death with its magical undertones. Eminem himself hinted at this in a teaser video with magician David Blaine, saying, "For my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear."

The track, with its reference to the legendary escape artiste Houdini, who died at 52, holds a poignant parallel as Marshall Mathers, the man behind Slim Shady, will turn 52 this October.