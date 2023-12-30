BTS V’s birthday: From Global cafe events to Bus projects, Army’s plan surprises for his birthday

On December 30, it's not just an ordinary day – it's V's Day! As the 28-year-old vocalist of BTS, his dedicated ARMY is gearing up for a unique global celebration. From the vibrant streets of Seoul to the neon lights of Tokyo and beyond, fans are prepared to paint the world (Bora) purple in tribute to their cherished Taehyung.

In South Korea, dynamic billboards showcasing V's radiant smile are lighting up major cities. Cafes are set to offer delightful Taehyung-themed treats and beverages. Meanwhile, Japanese fans are organizing intricate flash mobs and dance covers, demonstrating synchronized moves to his Layover hits.

In the United States, ARMYs are surpassing expectations. Expect iconic landmarks like the Times Square screen and the Hollywood sign to be bathed in shades of purple. Fan initiatives will contribute to charitable causes dear to V's heart. Yet, this only scratches the surface! Social media platforms are buzzing with birthday greetings, fan-created art, and heartfelt tributes.

Taehyung has been revealed as the official brand ambassador for Compose Coffee, a beloved coffee house with a broad presence. Currently, preparations are in progress to adorn all 2,414 'Compose Coffee' outlets across the country. Anticipation is also building for the upcoming launch of the 'V drink,' accompanied by specially designed cup holders and soon-to-be-aired television commercials.

Thailand's BTS ARMY is hosting CAPTAIN V RADIO, a special event dedicated to BTS member V. The broadcast will air on Easy FM 105.5 MHz, a Thai radio station, allowing fans to revisit V's moments as a DJ, listening to his stories and music. The event is scheduled for December 29-30, 2023, with specific time slots outlined for each day.

Last year, Baidu Viva, V's largest fan club in China, celebrated his birthday by introducing two charitable projects. To pay tribute to V, Baidu Viva symbolically adopted animals at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, China, using V's name and those of his fans. Additionally, Chinese fans contributed funds to support women's health through the 'Pink Ribbon Campaign.' This year, they aim to continue these benevolent initiatives with increased enthusiasm and fresh ideas.

The Japanese fan club Miku is organizing a light show at the Sapporo TV Tower in Sapporo. Meanwhile, closer to home, V INSIDE and BTS V UNION have established a special birthday sculpture and photo zone near the HYBE building.

Thailand's iconic Empire Tower, home to the country's tallest office building, will be adorned with a birthday celebration for BTS' V. This spectacular display on a dazzling LED screen will run from December 25th to 31st.

Though fans couldn't be physically present when V began his military duty at the Nonsan Army Training Center on December 11, it didn't stop them from sending a heartfelt message. Even from a distance, V felt their love and support through a specially decorated bus adorned with birthday wishes and well-being notes.