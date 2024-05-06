Birthdays remind us of how close we are to death: Omar Sani

TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Mon May 6, 2024 07:28 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 07:34 PM

Photo: Collected

Today (May 6) marks the birthday of veteran actor Omar Sani. The actor shared about his plans for throughout the day, with The Daily Star. "Birthdays remind us of how close we are to death," he said. "Yet when people express their good wishes, it feels good."

His fans and well-wishers have been showering him with love and blessings since midnight. "When I see people admire me, pray for me, I really get overwhelmed with that."

Eid is gone. Let’s play for the rest of the year: Omar Sani

On his birth month, Omar Sani lost his mother. "My mother's death anniversary is on the 23rd of this month, and to be honest, after her demise, it never felt good celebrating my birthday." The actor loves to spend the day in silence, thinking of his beloved mother.

This is his first birthday after his marriage to actress Mousumi, that she is not with him on this day. She is currently abroad. "Mousumi and our children are abroad; I am missing them a lot."

Sani featurette film "Shonar Char" was released this Eid-ul-Fitr. The film also stars Mousumi and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, another film featuring Omar Sani, titled, "Dead Body" was also released last week.

