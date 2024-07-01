I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan

Just a day before her birthday, Jaya Ahsan returned to Dhaka after completing shooting in Kolkata for her upcoming film "Dear Ma". Today, the National Award-winning actress celebrated the special occasion with her family.

Jaya's busy schedule rarely allows her the chance to spend time in the country and with her close ones. In conversation with The Daily Star, the actress spoke about her special day, current projects, and more.

"As soon as I returned home, the hour of celebrations began," she said. "I usually like to stay home on my birthdays, and spend quality time with my family."

From her colleagues in showbiz, friends, and fans, the internet boasted with good wishes for Jaya. "I was overwhelmed with all the love that everyone showered upon me. I am thankful for the lovely wishes and prayers, and for everything."

Her mother likes to cook special cuisine for Jaya's birthday every year. "My mother is always excited about my birthdays," smiles Jaya, "This year she made Hilsha Polao and it was heavenly! To tell you the truth, I was craving for this for a long time (laughs)."

Marking her birthday, the teaser of another project, titled "OCD" starring Jaya, was revealed. It is directed by Soukarya Ghosal. Jaya earlier worked with the director in "Bhootpori", which was released in February. "The name of the film says a lot about itself, and for now, I can say that it will reveal many answers."

Talking about "Dear Maa", the actress shared, "The plot of 'Dear Maa' is emotional and conveys a strong message. It is a very sweet story between a child and mother."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Saswata Chatterjee. This film marks the second collaboration of Jaya and Aniruddha after their much-acclaimed Bollywood web-film "Kadak Singh". "Aniruddha da's style of filmmaking is quite different and impressive. I have observed that while working with him in the previous project, and he has put a lot of effort into this film as well. The audience will be able to witness it on the screen."

Jaya's experience of working in this film was great for her co-actors as well. "All of my co-artistes are power-packed performers, it was quite challenging to perform with them and enjoyable too."

The actress further added that she would be happier if the Bangladeshi audience could watch "Dear Maa". "Whenever my film releases in Kolkata, I always feel if Bangladeshi audience could enjoy this film too, I hope we will be able to make it possible in near future," concluded the actress.