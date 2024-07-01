TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jul 1, 2024 07:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 07:55 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan

Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jul 1, 2024 07:40 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 07:55 PM
I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan
Photos: Collected

Just a day before her birthday, Jaya Ahsan returned to Dhaka after completing shooting in Kolkata for her upcoming film "Dear Ma". Today, the National Award-winning actress celebrated the special occasion with her family.

Jaya's busy schedule rarely allows her the chance to spend time in the country and with her close ones. In conversation with The Daily Star, the actress spoke about her special day, current projects, and more.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"As soon as I returned home, the hour of celebrations began," she said. "I usually like to stay home on my birthdays, and spend quality time with my family."

I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan

From her colleagues in showbiz, friends, and fans, the internet boasted with good wishes for Jaya. "I was overwhelmed with all the love that everyone showered upon me. I am thankful for the lovely wishes and prayers, and for everything."

Her mother likes to cook special cuisine for Jaya's birthday every year. "My mother is always excited about my birthdays," smiles Jaya, "This year she made Hilsha Polao and it was heavenly! To tell you the truth, I was craving for this for a long time (laughs)."

Marking her birthday, the teaser of another project, titled "OCD" starring Jaya, was revealed. It is directed by Soukarya Ghosal. Jaya earlier worked with the director in "Bhootpori", which was released in February. "The name of the film says a lot about itself, and for now, I can say that it will reveal many answers."

I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan

Talking about "Dear Maa", the actress shared, "The plot of 'Dear Maa' is emotional and conveys a strong message. It is a very sweet story between a child and mother."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Saswata Chatterjee. This film marks the second collaboration of Jaya and Aniruddha after their much-acclaimed Bollywood web-film "Kadak Singh". "Aniruddha da's style of filmmaking is quite different and impressive. I have observed that while working with him in the previous project, and he has put a lot of effort into this film as well. The audience will be able to witness it on the screen."

I am thankful for everything: Jaya Ahsan

Jaya's experience of working in this film was great for her co-actors as well. "All of my co-artistes are power-packed performers, it was quite challenging to perform with them and enjoyable too."

Never imagined I’d be working in Hindi films: Jaya Ahsan
Read more

Never imagined I’d be working in Hindi films: Jaya Ahsan

The actress further added that she would be happier if the Bangladeshi audience could watch "Dear Maa". "Whenever my film releases in Kolkata, I always feel if Bangladeshi audience could enjoy this film too, I hope we will be able to make it possible in near future," concluded the actress.

Related topic:
Jaya AhsanBirthdayjuly 1
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangla Filmfare Awards: Bangladeshi artistes dominate nominations

Bangla Filmfare Awards: Bangladeshi artistes dominate nominations

3m ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 39 – 10 stunning ‘factos’ about the football icon

4m ago
BTS V’s birthday: From Global cafe events to Bus projects, Army’s plan surprises for his birthday

BTS V’s birthday: From Global cafe events to Bus projects, Army’s plan surprises for his birthday

6m ago
Weaving ‘Tati’ as a musical, visual treat

Weaving ‘Tati’ as a musical, visual treat

2m ago
Jaya, Farin and Shohel win big at Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024

Jaya, Farin and Shohel win big at Filmfare Awards Bangla 2024

3m ago
নির্বাচন নিয়ে টিআইবি'র প্রতিবেদন
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির ক্ষেত্রে বদলি-বরখাস্ত-অবসর যথেষ্ট নয়, শাস্তি নিশ্চিত করুন: টিআইবি

‘প্রজাতন্ত্রের কর্মচারী দুর্নীতি করলে দেশের প্রচলিত আইনে শাস্তির মুখোমুখি হতে হয় না-এমন ধারণা দুর্নীতিকে অধিকতর উৎসাহ দেয়।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আকাশ-স্থল-নৌপথ ভারতকে পার্টনারশিপে দিয়েছে সরকার: ফখরুল

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification