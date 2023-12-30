Bangladeshi army celebrates BTS V’s birthday
BTS V Bangladesh, boasting over 3.9k followers, initiated a special "Kim Taehyung Birthday Project 2023" in celebration of V's 28th birthday. The page organised a dedicated donation program aimed at providing blankets for individuals facing hardships.
BTS V Bangladesh collaborated with the voluntary organisation Shunte Ki Pao. They provided volunteers for distributing blankets in Bandarban.
"We have raised a total of 87,200 bdt and arranged a total of 260 blankets.Our distribution efforts involved giving out 70 blankets in Bandarban and distributing 190 blankets across different areas of Dhaka to spread warmth and support to the underprivileged people, aiming to ease the hardships faced during the harsh winter months," said their admin.
Last year, BTS V Bangladesh provided Harmonium, Tabla, and Khanjari (traditional instruments) for music therapy to the students of Sukathi Disabled & Autism School, a nonprofit organization and special school for ASD children in 2022.
