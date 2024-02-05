Cristiano Ronaldo turns 39 – 10 stunning ‘factos’ about the football icon

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on this day 39 years ago in Funchal, Madeira in Portugal. After dominating European football, shattering numerous records and winning every major trophy in Europe, the Portuguese superstar is still going strong in Saudi Arabia and remains a key member of the Portugal national side.

On his 39th birthday, here is a list of 10 amazing 'factos' about his incredible life.

1. Ronaldo at Arsenal or Liverpool!

In 2003, Arsenal and Liverpool along with Manchester United were interested in signing Ronaldo, an up-and-coming talent from Sporting Lisbon. The Liverpool manager at the time Gerard Houllier admitted later that they couldn't sign Ronaldo as they were unwilling to match his wage demands while Arsene Wenger narrowly missed the chance to rope him in at Arsenal.

2. The CR7 Galaxy!

In 2015, a group of astronomers led by David Sobral discovered a new galaxy and named it Cosmos Redshift 7 or in short CR7, Ronaldo's acronym. The researchers said that the naming was not a mere happy coincidence and they had named the galaxy after the footballer.

Photo: Reuters

3. Subject of a University course

In 2015, University of British Columbia Okanagan in Canada started offering a course on the life of Cristiano Ronaldo to their Sociology students.

4. The Ronaldo museum

In 2013, a museum named Museu CR7 was built at Ronaldo's birthplace of Funchal in Madeira. It exhibits photographs and videos of the player's career, waxworks of Ronaldo and all the youth and professional trophies of the player.

5. Sold a Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo is well known for his philanthropy. In 2017, he set another example of it when he sold the Ballon d'Or trophy he received in 2013 to an auction in London to raise £600,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

6. 128 goals for Portugal

Ronaldo has scored 128 goals for Portugal, which makes him the highest goal-scorer in men's international football. He first held the record in 2021 when he surpassed former Iran international Ali Daei (109).

7. Scored against 47 countries

Ronaldo has so far scored against 47 national teams, the most for a footballer in the international circuit.

8. 205 international caps

Ronaldo has played 205 matches for Portugal, making him the holder of most international caps in men's football.

Photo: Reuters

9. Real Madrid's all-time top scorer

Ronaldo netted 450 goals for Real Madrid, the most by a player in the illustrious history of the Spanish club. He scored these goals in 438 matches spanning nine seasons.

10. All-time top scorer in Champions League

Ronaldo is the all-time highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals to his name in 181 appearances. He has also won the coveted trophy five times, the first one was with Manchester United and the four with Real Madrid.